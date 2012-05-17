PRAGUE May 17 The Czech Cal '13 contract hit a fresh all-time low tracking falls in oil and world stocks on spreading euro zone fears, while spot power rose with consumption forecast to rise after a holiday in neighbouring Germany, traders said on Thursday.

The front year contract fell 0.73 percent to 47.40 euros ($60.39)on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. This was its lowest level since it began trading in January 2010.

Day ahead power increased to 40 euros per megawatt-hour from 28.25 euros a day ago in the over-ther counter market.

"Milder weather forecast and stronger renewable output weighed on further gains despite an increasing demand," one trader said.

CEZ is committed to building a fifth nuclear reactor at Dukovany despite cost pressures that have clouded the Czech utility's expansion plans, Chief Executive Daniel Benes said on Thursday.

Poland's utilities will have a total of 4.15 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Saturday, data from grid operator PSE Operator showed.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 181.80 zlotys ($53.37) from 168.10 zlotys while electricity for Friday Hungary's HUPX fell to 54.51 euros from 55.63 euros.

Brent crude oil fell on Thursday, touching its lowest since the start of January, as investors avoided riskier assets due to the deepening turmoil in Greece and fears of contagion spreading to other stressed euro zone economies.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 3 cents to 6.59 euros a tonne at 1559 GMT. ($1 = 0.7849 euros) ($1 = 3.4065 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; editing by Keiron Henderson)