* Czech Cal '13 continues downward trend since late February peak * Power for Monday up on lower renewables * Demand seen returning after holiday PRAGUE, May 18 Long-term Czech power prices continued their downward spiral on Friday with the Cal '13 contract hitting a new all-time low over worries about the euro zone and future energy demand, traders said. Cal '13 baseload on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe fell 10 cents to 47.30 euros($60.11)per megawatt hour in afternoon trading, extending a downward trend since a 2012 peak in late February and marking the contract's lowest level since it began trading in January 2010. Electricity for the next working day rose on forecasts for a dip in renewables in the region and higher demand following a holiday in Germany. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind production in Germany falling to 3.1 GW and solar generation slipping to 4.5 GW from Friday's estimates. "Despite much warmer weather on Monday...compared with today, the consumption is expected to increase due to the bridging day," Point Carbon analysts wrote. "Cloud cover is also becoming denser on Monday." Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract fell 50 cents to 48.60 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. The chief of the Central European Gas Hub said a European Union decision to block Russia's Gazprom from taking a stake in the hub was a mistake because it hurt efforts to boost liquidity. A top Nabucco pipeline official said the capacity of the project could be shrunk to match lower supply after criticism the ambitious project was too big to be filled with the Asian gas Europe seeks as an alternative to Russian imports. Day ahead traded at 40 euros in over-the-counter trade in Hungary where the front month dropped more than 2 percent to 46.50 euros. Few spot contracts were seen trading hands in Poland, though further along the curve June power fell 0.27 percent to 186.50 zlotys ($54.44). Oil prices slipped below $107 a barrel on Friday and hit a 2012 low as investors fought shy of riskier, growth-oriented assets on fears that Greece would leave the euro, and after a downgrade of 16 Spanish banks by Moody's added to the contagion gloom. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down1 cent to 6.56 euros a tonne at 1156 GMT. ($1 = 0.7869 euros) ($1 = 3.4261 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Anthony Barker)