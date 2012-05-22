* Forecasts peg wind production at 4.1 GW, solar at 5.7 GW * Serbian water levels forecast slightly higher * Poland utilities to have 3.8 GW offline from Thursday PRAGUE, May 22 Long-term Czech electricity prices gained for a second straight day on Tuesday while day ahead power fell slightly on healthy supply, traders said. Power for Wednesday delivery was steady at 42.60 euros ($54.39)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, nearly in line with neighboring Germany. Day ahead fell more than 2 percent to 41.50 on Czech market operator OTE's daily auction. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed higher forecasts for wind and solar production in Germany at 4.1 GW and 5.7 GW, respectively. "On the renewable side, both wind power and solar power in Germany are expected to increase tomorrow, combined in the midday and later," Point Carbon analysts wrote. Further along the curve, Czech Cal '13 rose 5 cents to 47.50 euros with traders saying the contract still had room to rise after the contract has touched all-time lows in recent weeks. The front month fell 30 cents to 39.10 euros. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract climbed 14 cents higher to 48.77 euros in afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. In Serbia, water levels for power generation were forecast to rise slightly through May 29, except on the Tisa where they were expected to fall. Poland's utilities will have a total of 3.8 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Thursday, data from grid operator PSE Operator showed. Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 46.87 euros from 41.51 euros while electricity for Wednesday on Poland's POLPX ticked up to 179.57 zlotys ($53.07)from 176.15 zlotys. Oil fell below $109 a barrel as signs of a deal over Iran's nuclear program eased fears of oil supply disruptions and as a report predicted more misery for the euro zone. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 11 cents to 6.83 euros a tonne at 1314 GMT. ($1 = 0.7832 euros) ($1 = 3.3834 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn, editing by William Hardy)