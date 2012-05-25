* Germany, France others to observe holiday * Czech Cal '13 rises to 47.55 euros * Poland plans grid upgrades for new power link PRAGUE, May 25 Czech day ahead power for the next working day tumbled on Friday ahead of a holiday in parts of Europe that will crimp demand while long-term prices rose from an all-time low, traders said. Electricity for Monday fell around 15 euros to 25.85 euros ($32.53) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market due to the Pentecost holiday observed in a number of countries including neighbouring Germany and France. Renewable supply was forecast steady with data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showing forecasts for wind generation in Germany falling to 773 MW and solar production at 5.3 GW. "Monday is a holiday in many parts of Europe and consumption is thus expected to be very low," Point Carbon analysts wrote. Further along the curve, power for June fell 10 cents to 39.50 euros in over-the-counter trade while Cal '13 baseload gained 30 cents to 47.55 euros to rise off an all-time low hit a day earlier on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract rose 19 cents in afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. Poland's planned oil and gas tax is aimed at encouraging companies to develop the country's vast shale reserves by providing a stable legal framework rather than raising revenue for state coffers, a top government official said. Polish grid operator PSE Operator has signed an agreement to build a power line and upgrade a substation to help link the electricity networks of Poland and Lithuania. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 173.52 zlotys ($50.19) from 178.88 zlotys while electricity for Saturday rose to 44.92 euros from 41.83 euros on Hungary's HUPX. Brent crude oil prices gained on Friday, supported by a lack of progress in nuclear negotiations with Iran, returning investor focus to fears over supply if tension over the issue intensifies. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 5 cents to 6.85 euros a tonne at 1328 GMT. ($1 = 0.7948 euros) ($1 = 3.4570 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn,; Editing by Jane Merriman)