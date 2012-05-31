* Czech day ahead rises above German spot
* Wind generation forecast at 10.5 GW
* CEZ mulls sale of two coal-fired plants
PRAGUE, May 31 An expected surge in wind
generation in the region drove Czech day ahead down nearly 12
percent on Thursday as spot prices rose above those in
neighbouring Germany due to few sellers on the Czech market,
traders said.
Electricity for Friday delivery dipped 5.50 euros to 41.25
euros ($51.12) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market,
trading about 40 cents above Germany's day-ahead price.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
Czech consumption falling headed into the weekend with wind
production in Germany rising nearly five-fold to 10.5 GW.
"The lower solar production is more than offset by
significantly higher levels of wind power production in
Germany," Point Carbon analysts wrote.
Further along the curve prices fell with the front month
down 35 cents to 39.60 euros. Cal '13 baseload declined 15 cents
to 47.50 euros as the contract continued to reverse gains seen
earlier in the week as euro zone futures weighed.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
fell 35 cents to 48.70 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's
EEX.
Czech power group CEZ invited bidders to buy two
of its biggest coal-burning power plants to end a long-running
uncertainty over future coal prices.
The European Commission gave Poland two months two months to
demonstrate it is complying with electricity market laws
designed to stimulate competition and security of supply.
Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 41.91 euros
from 46.65 euros while electricity for Friday declined to 178.06
zlotys ($50.20)from 189.05 zlotys on Poland's POLPX.
Oil edged up as buyers moved back in after Wednesday's heavy
sell off, but continuing nervousness around the demand outlook
and the eurozone crisis kept oil on course for its biggest
monthly percentage drop in two years.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract,
were down 2.3 percent to 6.35 euros a tonne at 1243 GMT.
($1 = 0.8069 euros)
($1 = 3.5468 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)