* Solar forecast to rise to 4.5 GW, wind 3.8 GW * Serbia announces July cross border capacity * Poland sees 3.2 GW offline on Wednesday PRAGUE, June 4 Forecasts for rising renewable supply weighed on Czech spot power on Monday while long-term prices fell on weak global economic data that raised fears over future energy demand, traders said. Electricity for Tuesday fell more than 5 percent to 44.30 euros ($54.77) per megawatt hour in Czech market operator OTE's daily auction. Day ahead in the over-the-counter market traded at around 44.25 euros, about 20 cents below the spot price in neighboring Germany. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany rising to 3.8 GW and solar production more than doubling to 4.5 GW. Prices were bearish further along the curve with fourth quarter delivery down 10 cents to 48.70 euros and Cal '13 baseload dipping 10 cents to 47.10 euros in thin trade. "Cal '13 opened sharply lower on thin trading and the contract was pushed lower by a sell off in riskier assets," one trader said. "In the afternoon the contract recovered some of its losses." Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract fell 11 cents to 48.55 euros in afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. Serbian grid operator Elektromreza Srbije announced the total cross-border power capacity available for allocation in July through a joint auction with Hungary. Data from Poland's grid operator showed utilities would have a total of 3.2 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Wednesday. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange was steady at 181.99 zlotys ($50.84) and electricity for Tuesday was also steady on Hungary's HUPX at 43.75 euros. Brent crude extended losses to hit a 16-month low below $96 a barrel on Monday, as weak U.S. and Chinese economic data fanned renewed fears of a global economic slowdown, which would hit oil demand. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 3 cents to 6.509 euros a tonne at 1322 GMT. ($1 = 0.8089 euros) ($1 = 3.5799 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)