* Czech Cal '13 rises to 47.40 euros
* Serbian water levels seen mainly rising
* Spot gains in Poland and Hungary
PRAGUE, June 5 Czech day ahead power rose on
Tuesday, supported by a decline in renewable production in the
region as long-term prices rebounded after hovering near record
lows a day earlier, traders said.
Electricity for Wednesday delivery gained nearly 3 percent
to 47 euros ($58.73) in over-the-counter trade, amounting to
about a 75 cent discount to the day ahead price in neighboring
Germany.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind production in Germany falling sharply to 2.5 GW and solar
generation at 3.3 GW.
"Renewable production is dropping significantly, especially
in the peak hours," Point Carbon analysts wrote.
Trading was thin further along the curve with few contracts
seen changing hands. Cal '13 baseload rose 20 cents to 47.40
euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, up from
all-time lows the contract neared a day earlier.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
gained 15 cents to 48.60 euros in afternoon trading on Germany's
EEX.
Serbian water levels for power generation were forecast to
mostly rise through June 12 after they fell last week on all
rivers except the Tisa, Serbia's hydrometeorological service
said.
Poland's utilities will have a total of 3.0 gigawatts of
power offline for maintenance on Thursday, data from grid
operator PSE Operator showed.
Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose slightly to 183.73
zlotys ($52.24)from 181.99 zlotys while electricity for
Wednesday rose to 47.24 euros from 43.75 euros.
Oil prices slid towards $98 a barrel as demand expectations
were hit by another round of poor data from the euro zone and
comments by the International Energy Agency (IEA) that oil
prices were still a threat to the global economy.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract,
were up 3 cents to 6.50 euros a tonne at 1356 GMT.
($1 = 0.8003 euros)
($1 = 3.5169 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)