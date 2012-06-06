* Holiday in neighbouring Germany crimps demand

* Day ahead falls across CEE

* Renewable production forecast to rise

PRAGUE, June 6 Czech day ahead power prices fell on Wednesday ahead of a holiday in neighbouring Germany that will crimp demand and stronger renewable production while the long term prices eased slightly on weaker coal and oil, traders said.

Electricity for Thursday delivery fell nearly 20 percent to 38 euros ($47.36) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter trade.

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote the main price factor was the reduction in consumption due to the celebration of Corpus Christi in several states in Germany.

"Together with higher temperatures this will negatively impact consumption. Wind power in Germany...is picking up towards night hours, while solar is rising to its seasonal normal profile," its analysts wrote.

Further along the curve, the June contract traded flat at 40.05 euros in the over-the-counter market. The Cal' 13 baseload was assessed at 47.25 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, 15 cents down from a day ago.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract shed 12 cents to 48.46 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Poland's grid operator PSE said utilities will have a total of 3.4 GW of power offline for maintenance on Friday.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 153.93 zlotys ($43.75) from 183.73 zlotys while power for Thursday on Hungary's HUPX declined to 42.29 euros from 47.24 euros.

Oil rose back over the $100 a barrel level for Brent crude.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 3 cents to 6.5 euros a tonne at 1445 GMT. ($1 = 0.8023 euros) ($1 = 3.5188 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela, editing by William Hardy)