* Day-ahead falls in Hungary, Poland

* E.ON multi-million euro loss was made in CEE power -sources

SARAJEVO, June 8 Further falls in oil prices drove the Czech front-year power contract to a fresh all-time low on Friday, while power for the next working day rose, supported by forecasts for higher demand and lower wind and nuclear supply, traders said.

Cal '13 baseload was assessed at 46.95 euros ($58.98), or 35 cents down from a day earlier, on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. The contract traded flat at 47 euros in the over-the-counter market.

Oil prices fell below $98.50, tracking declines in the euro and European shares spurred by Spain's worsening banking crisis and after hopes of fresh global monetary stimulus were undermined by the head of the U.S. central bank.

Electricity for Monday rose to 44.50 euros per megawatt-hour from 37.70 euros paid for Friday delivery in the OTC market.

"Monday looks bullish compared to Friday. Lower winds, slightly higher consumption, less nuclear availability and around sideways solar will balance the system," Thomson Reuters Point carbon analysts wrote.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract fell to 48.01 euros, down 35 cents, in afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

A multi-million euro loss at Germany's biggest utility E.ON likely resulted from a backfired bet by a trader on power price differentials in central Europe during February's cold snap, sources told Reuters.

Sources close to the matter said that the loss was made when the trader took a position of around 800 megawatts early in the year, trading the price spread between the coupled German/Austrian and Hungarian power markets.

Day-ahead power on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 28.31 euros from 40.44 euros while power for Saturday on Poland's POLPX fell to 154.27 zlotys ($45.53) from 162.05 zlotys.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were 2 cents to 6.52 euros a tonne at 1313 GMT. ($1 = 0.7960 euros) ($1 = 3.3882 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Anthony Barker)