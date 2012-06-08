* Day-ahead falls in Hungary, Poland
* E.ON multi-million euro loss was made in CEE power
-sources
SARAJEVO, June 8 Further falls in oil prices
drove the Czech front-year power contract to a fresh all-time
low on Friday, while power for the next working day rose,
supported by forecasts for higher demand and lower wind and
nuclear supply, traders said.
Cal '13 baseload was assessed at 46.95 euros ($58.98), or 35
cents down from a day earlier, on the Prague-based Power
Exchange Central Europe. The contract traded flat at 47 euros in
the over-the-counter market.
Oil prices fell below $98.50, tracking declines in
the euro and European shares spurred by Spain's worsening
banking crisis and after hopes of fresh global monetary stimulus
were undermined by the head of the U.S. central bank.
Electricity for Monday rose to 44.50 euros per megawatt-hour
from 37.70 euros paid for Friday delivery in the OTC market.
"Monday looks bullish compared to Friday. Lower winds,
slightly higher consumption, less nuclear availability and
around sideways solar will balance the system," Thomson Reuters
Point carbon analysts wrote.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
fell to 48.01 euros, down 35 cents, in afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
A multi-million euro loss at Germany's biggest utility E.ON
likely resulted from a backfired bet by a trader on
power price differentials in central Europe during February's
cold snap, sources told Reuters.
Sources close to the matter said that the loss was made when
the trader took a position of around 800 megawatts early in the
year, trading the price spread between the coupled
German/Austrian and Hungarian power markets.
Day-ahead power on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 28.31
euros from 40.44 euros while power for Saturday on Poland's
POLPX fell to 154.27 zlotys ($45.53) from 162.05 zlotys.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract,
were 2 cents to 6.52 euros a tonne at 1313 GMT.
($1 = 0.7960 euros)
($1 = 3.3882 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Anthony Barker)