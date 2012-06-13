SARAJEVO, June 13 Czech day ahead power fell on Wednesday on an increase in solar power output and lower demand, while the front-year contract rebounded slightly on firmer coal and oil prices, after hitting a new all-time low on Tuesday, traders said.

Power for Thursday fell to 46.85 euros ($58.36) per magawatt-hour from 47.90 euros in the over-the-counter market.

"Overall we are slightly bearish for tomorrow. Reduced wind power goes in line with increasing solar production and falling consumption during peak," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote in a research report.

Further along the curve, the Czech Cal '13 baseload was assessed 46.83 euros up from 46.65 euros in slow afternoon trade on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

The benchmark German Cal '13 rose 12 cents to 47.90 euros on Germany's EEX.

Around the region, power for Thursday on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 46.28 euros from 48.56 euros, while spot power on Poland's POLPX fell to 189.13 zlotys ($54.34) from 189.63 zlotys.

Brent crude oil rose ahead of a meeting of oil producer group OPEC on Thursday, while gains were capped by worries over the euro zone debt crisis and prospects for oil demand.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, lost 3 cents to 6.70 euros a tonne by 1404 GMT. ($1 = 0.8028 euros) ($1 = 3.4806 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela. Editing by Jane Merriman)