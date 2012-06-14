* Spot falls across CEE

PRAGUE, June 14 The Czech front-year power contract hit a fresh low due to euro zone worries, while forecasts for warmer temperatures and increasing solar power output drove spot power down, traders said on Thursday.

Czech Cal '13 baseload was assessed at 46.55 euros ($58.64), down 1.35 euros from a day ago, the contract's lowest level since it began trading in 2010 on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE).

"There's no bearish signal for the contract, and it's down on the euro zone worries ahead of Greek elections this weekend," a trader said.

Day-ahead power lost 4.6 euros to 42.25 euros per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market. The Czech market operator OTE cleared power for Friday at 42.02 euros, or almost 10 percent lower from the price paid for Thursday delivery.

"Consumption is dropping toward the afternoon, given higher temperatures and the weekly business cycle. Solar is picking up, especially in the morning, whereas wind in Germany ... ease the supply balance in the afternoon," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 baseload lost 22 cents to 47.60 euros.

Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 42.09 euros from 46.28 euros, while power for Friday on Poland's POLPX exchange declined to 180.58 zlotys ($52.72) from 189.13 zlotys.

Oil prices slipped to $97 with investors and traders reluctant to add to positions ahead of a meeting later in the day of oil producer group OPEC and Greek election result which should deliver some clarity as to whether Greece will stay in the euro.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, rose 5 cents to 6.85 euro a tonne at 1537 GMT. ($1 = 0.7953 euros) ($1 = 3.4250 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela, editing by Jane Baird)