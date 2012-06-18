* Euro zone worries hit long-term prices * Wind generation forecast to fall to 1.1 GW * Romania's Hidroelectrica files for insolvency PRAGUE, June 18 Long-term electricity prices fell to fresh lows on Monday after euphoria about the Greek vote gave way to wider pessimism over the euro zone while forecasts for a drop in renewables supported spot contracts, traders said. Cal '13 baseload fell 35 cents to 46.45 euros ($58.64 per megawatt hour in afternoon trade, hitting a fresh all-time low for the contract on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. "The Cal remains in oversold territory so a technical bounce is still possible," one trader said. "But I wouldn't bet the farm on it." Increased consumption as part of the weekly business cycle and lower renewables supported spot prices with day-ahead prices jumping 18 percent to 47.09 euros on Czech market operator OTE's daily auction. Thomson Reuters Point Carbon data showed wind generation in Germany was forecast to drop sharply to 1.1 GW from 5.3 GW with solar production steady at 5.3 GW. "Consumption is expected to increase in the system compared to yesterday's forecast for today," Point Carbon analysts wrote. "This is mainly on the back of the weekly business cycle." Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract fell 39 cents to 47.55 euros on Germany's EEX exchange. In Romania, state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica filed for insolvency, a Bucharest court said on Monday, without giving further details. Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 50.35 euros from 40.49 euros while electricity for Tuesday on Poland's POLPX rose to 188.02 zlotys ($55.44) from 177.69 zlotys. Oil prices fell towards $96 a barrel on Monday, erasing early gains after a pro-bailout vote in Greece failed to ease concerns about the euro zone while analysts said oversupplied crude markets would cope with any loss of Iranian oil. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down a little more than 1 percent to 7.24 euros a tonne at 1329 GMT. ($1 = 0.7921 euros) ($1 = 3.3912 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Jason Neely)