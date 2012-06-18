* Euro zone worries hit long-term prices
* Wind generation forecast to fall to 1.1 GW
* Romania's Hidroelectrica files for insolvency
PRAGUE, June 18 Long-term electricity prices
fell to fresh lows on Monday after euphoria about the Greek vote
gave way to wider pessimism over the euro zone while forecasts
for a drop in renewables supported spot contracts, traders said.
Cal '13 baseload fell 35 cents to 46.45 euros ($58.64 per
megawatt hour in afternoon trade, hitting a fresh all-time low
for the contract on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central
Europe.
"The Cal remains in oversold territory so a technical bounce
is still possible," one trader said. "But I wouldn't bet the
farm on it."
Increased consumption as part of the weekly business cycle
and lower renewables supported spot prices with day-ahead prices
jumping 18 percent to 47.09 euros on Czech market operator OTE's
daily auction.
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon data showed wind generation in
Germany was forecast to drop sharply to 1.1 GW from 5.3 GW with
solar production steady at 5.3 GW.
"Consumption is expected to increase in the system compared
to yesterday's forecast for today," Point Carbon analysts wrote.
"This is mainly on the back of the weekly business cycle."
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
fell 39 cents to 47.55 euros on Germany's EEX exchange.
In Romania, state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica filed
for insolvency, a Bucharest court said on Monday, without giving
further details.
Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 50.35 euros from 40.49
euros while electricity for Tuesday on Poland's POLPX
rose to 188.02 zlotys ($55.44) from 177.69 zlotys.
Oil prices fell towards $96 a barrel on Monday, erasing
early gains after a pro-bailout vote in Greece failed to ease
concerns about the euro zone while analysts said oversupplied
crude markets would cope with any loss of Iranian oil.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract,
were down a little more than 1 percent to 7.24 euros a tonne at
1329 GMT.
($1 = 0.7921 euros)
($1 = 3.3912 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Jason Neely)