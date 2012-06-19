* Czech Cal '13 off all-time low * Serbia water levels forecast lower * CEE power link plan to start in September PRAGUE, June 19 Forecasts for modest renewable supply and higher demand drove Czech day-ahead power higher on Tuesday, while the benchmark long-term contract also rose, helped by gains in the spot price and carbon prices, traders said. Electricity for Wednesday delivery rose 3.20 euros to 49.50 euros ($62.27) per megawatt hour in the over-the counter market, with the discount to neighbouring Germany at about 50 cents. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for modest wind production at around 2.8 gigawatts and for solar generation to fall to 3.6 GW. "Solar power production is expected to decrease significantly tomorrow," Point Carbon analysts wrote. "This is partly offset by some more wind supply, though wind power levels still remain modest." Further along the curve, Cal '13 baseload rose 25 cents to 46.70 euros, up from an all-time low the previous day. "Carbon was up, and day-ahead was higher so people realize prices can go up when there is little sun or wind," one trader said. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract gained 30 cents to 47.80 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX. The power markets of the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia will be linked starting in September if tests of a joined system go according to plan, officials and regulators charged with connecting the region's grids said. In Serbia, water levels for power generation were forecast to fall through June 26 after they mainly rose last week, Serbia's hydrometeorological service said in a weekly forecast. Elsewhere in the Balkans, a planned listing of a minority stake in Romanian state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica is no longer possible this year after it filed for insolvency due to poor management and a prolonged drought, a company official said on Tuesday. Poland's utilities will have a total of 2.8 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Thursday, data from grid company PSE Operator showed. Electricity for Wednesday increased to 194.81 zlotys ($57.27) from 188.02 zlotys on Poland's POLPX, while day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 51.28 euros from 50.35 euros. Brent crude bounced from a near 17-month low below $95 a barrel hit earlier as investor focus shifted to Iranian nuclear talks and hopes for further monetary stimulus from central banks. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 2.5 percent to 7.61 euros a tonne at 1314 GMT. ($1 = 0.7949 euros) ($1 = 3.4014 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jane Baird)