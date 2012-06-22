* Wind generation forecast near 10 GW for Monday * Romanian nuclear unit shut down * Hungary front month surges 11 pct PRAGUE, June 22 Forecasts for renewables offset each other on Friday, with wind supply healthy and solar supply low, to leave Czech spot power prices steady, while long-term regional prices rose on a mix of reasons including higher carbon prices and plant outages. Czech prices for Monday delivery rose slightly but were still low at around 39 euros ($49.16) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market as data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany increasing to just under 10 GW. "Vanishing solar is outweighed by substantial increases in wind power production," Point Carbon analysts wrote. Further along the curve, Cal '13 baseload gained 25 cents to 46.90 euros in afternoon trade on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe as carbon rose. The big gainer in the region was the Hungarian front-month contract, which surged more than 11 percent to 55 euros. Traders said outages, a limited cross-border capacity in the region and a high Hungarian spot price all supported the price increase. Hungarian power for Monday rose 10.50 euros to 52 euros in the over-the-counter market, trading well above the level of spot contracts in Germany and elsewhere in the region due to a nuclear outage and high temperatures that boosted demand. "Spot has gone significantly up," one Balkan trader said. "Both base and peak have almost doubled because there was a forced shut down of a nuclear power plant in Romania, and it is still unknown when it is going to be back online." Romania's first nuclear power unit on the river Danube was shut down on Friday after a sensor detected a vibration problem at a turbine, the plant's owner Nuclearelectrica said. Data from Polish grid operator PSE Operator showed Poland's utilities would have a total of 3.3 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Sunday. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract gained 79 cents to 48.50 euros in afternoon trading on Germany's EEX, while day-ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange dipped to 166.46 zlotys ($49.26) from 173.98 zlotys. In other markets, oil rebounded to $90 a barrel after hitting an 18-month low but remained on course for a weekly loss of almost 8 percent as reports suggesting slowing economic growth around the globe signalled weaker demand. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up nearly 6 percent to 8.02 euros a tonne at 1449 GMT. ($1 = 0.7933 euros) ($1 = 3.3792 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jane Baird)