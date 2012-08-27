* Gazprom to halt gas supplies to Poland during Yamal upgrade * Czech Cal '13 rises 5 cents to 48.45 euros * Day ahead falls in Hungary PRAGUE, Aug 27 Forecasts for falling renewables and increased consumption drove Czech spot power higher on Monday while long-term prices inched upward in a slow summer market, traders said. Electricity for Tuesday delivery rose to 52.30 euros ($65.46)per megawatt hour from the Monday delivery price of 45.50 euros, about in line with neighbouring Germany. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for consumption in the Czech Republic rising to 7.2 GW with wind production in Germany easing to 2.1 GW and solar generation at 5 GW. "Temperatures should be similar so it is mainly renewables affecting the price," one trader said. Prices rose along the curve, with the front month gaining 65 cents to 47.25 euros and Cal '13 baseload increasing 5 cents to 48.45 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. The benchmark German Cal '13 contract was steady at 49.70 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange. Czech grid operator CEPS said it would limit cross-border capacity to Slovakia for part of the day on Tuesday due to technical restrictions as transmission lines undergo maintenance. Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom will halt gas supplies via Yamal-Europe, the main fuel trunk line for Poland, for almost two days starting from Tuesday for pipeline maintenance, it said on Monday. In Poland, trading was thin with several transactions for September baseload deliveries seen on the over-the-counter market at 186.20 zlotys ($56.91), slightly lower than Friday. "The market looks slightly bearish today with Belchatow's top unit running and not too many other shutdowns," a trader on the Polish market said. Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell 9.55 euros to 56.26 euros, trading below the over-the-counter price of 64 euros. Crude oil futures rose above $114 a barrel, lifted by worries that a Tropical Storm could suspend U.S. oil production and hints of another round of monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had fallen nearly 1 percent to 8.10 euros a tonne at 1307 GMT. ($1 = 0.7989 euros) ($1 = 3.2716 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn and Maciej Onoszko; Editing by William Hardy)