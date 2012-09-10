* Spot up in the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary
* Polish utilities to have 4.1 GW offline on Wednesday
PRAGUE, Sept 10 Czech day ahead power rose on
Monday due to forecasts for a lower solar and modest wind power
output in the region while the front year contract gained
slightly, tracking oil higher, traders said.
Electricity for Tuesday rose to 52.75 euros ($67.53) per
megawatt-hour (MWh) in the over-the-counter market, up from
Friday from Monday delivery price of 52 euros.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
solar power generation in Germany falling by more than 2 GW to
around 3.5 GW and wind power output seen rising to about the
same level while consumption is expected higher due to the
weekly business cycle.
Further along the curve, the front month contract gained 48
cents to 48.78 euros while Cal '13 baseload edged 10 cents
higher to 48 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central
Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
lost 25 cents to 48.95 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
Bosnian power utility EPBiH has extended by two
weeks to Sept. 28 the deadline for submission of non-binding
bids for the construction of a 450 megawatt coal-fired unit at
its Tuzla power plant to give potential partners more time to
produce formal bids.
Poland's utilities will have a total of 4.1 GW of power
offline for maintenance on Wednesday, data from grid company PSE
Operator showed.
Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 188.20 zlotys
($58.68) from 186.64 zlotys while electricity for Tuesday on
Hungary's HUPX rose to 52.88 euros from 50.51 euros.
Brent crude oil held above $114 per barrel, buoyed by
expectations of economic stimulus measures from the United
States, despite worse-than-expected Chinese trade data.
EUAs for December delivery <CFI2Zc1., the benchmark EU
carbon contract, fell almost 6 percent to 7.90 euros a tonne at
1343 GMT.
($1 = 0.7812 euros)
($1 = 3.2071 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela, editing by William Hardy)