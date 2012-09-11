* First day of coupling of Czech, Slovak and Hungarian spot
* Power for Wednesday up on less renewable output
WARSAW, Sept 11 Prices of next-day power for the
Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary rose on the first day of
the markets' coupling driven by forecasts for less renewable
production in the region, traders said on Tuesday.
The three Central European countries combined their power
markets as part of a plan to provide better supply for the
region.
"Prices are now coupled and definitely some opportunities in
cross-border trading are gone. For some it's good and for some
it's bad," a trader said.
"It's a new reality."
Electricity for Wednesday rose to 57.22 euros ($73.16) per
megawatt-hour (MWh) from 52.90 euros on a daily auction of Czech
grid operator OTE.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind and solar power generation in Germany falling by 3.3 GW in
total, with the peak period output seen showing the biggest
decline.
Further along the curve, the Czech front-month contract
gained 15 cents to 48.85 euros on the over-the-counter market,
while Cal'13 baseload was flat 47.70 euros on the Prague-based
Power Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
lost 10 cents to 48.90 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 182.09 zlotys
($56.78) from 188.20 zlotys.
Czech power group CEZ said on Tuesday the Unit 1
at its Temelin nuclear power plant was restarted and will resume
power generation by the end of the week.
The Germany-based Central Allocation Office GmbH (CAO)
published results on Tuesday of its monthly capacity auction to
transmit electricity across borders in the CEE region in
October.
Poland's utilities will have a total of 4.3 gigawatts of
power offline for maintenance on Thursday, data from grid
company PSE Operator showed on Tuesday.
Oil steadied around $115 a barrel on Tuesday as investors
weighed further stimulus action by the U.S. Federal Reserve
against plentiful supplies of oil.
EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon
contract, rose 0.1 percent to 7.85 euros a tonne at 1311 GMT.
($1 = 0.7821 euros)
($1 = 3.2071 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Alison Birrane)