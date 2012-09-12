* CEE day ahead trades above Germany
* Czech Cal '13 lowest since August 1
* Poland to have 4.3 GW offline on Friday
PRAGUE, Sept 12 Central European spot power
dipped on Wednesday with prices converging for the second
straight day since the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary
began combining their day ahead markets, traders said.
Electricity for Thursday delivery fell more than 5 percent
to 54.26 euros ($69.70) per megawatt hour on market operator
OTE's daily auction, trading 1.52 euros above the price in
neighbouring Germany.
Traders said it was too soon to draw conclusions on just the
second day of market coupling about whether the spot price would
continue to trade above that of Germany.
"The prices have been higher since Monday, which was two
days before the market coupling," one trader said.
"So we will have to wait a few more days to see. Plus,
liquidity on the short term Czech market has been weak since the
start of September."
Another trader said the full capacity for the combined
markets has not yet been utilized, noting some 500 MW in offpeak
and 250 MW in peak remained available for intraday trade.
Before the countries combined their markets, Hungarian spot
prices were the highest in the region due to increased demand in
part because of hot weather in the Balkans. The question is
whether Hungary will continue to drive up the coupled price.
"If there are no outages in Hungary or extreme temperatures,
you can expect these markets to be coupled in the near future,"
the trader said.
Further along the curve, the Czech front month fell 10 cents
to 48.50 euros. Cal '13 baseload declined 10 cents to 47.55
euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, hitting
its lowest level since touching 47.35 euros on August 1.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
fell 5 cents to 48.75 euros on Germany's EEX exchange in
afternoon trade.
In Poland, gas monopoly PGNiG plans to restart its
Warsaw-based combined heat and power plant EC Zeran by the end
of September after shuttering it last week because of a fire.
The country's treasury minister also said Poland should
double natural gas production to more than 8 billion cubic
metres (bcm) a year by 2019, when it is due to start
renegotiating its long-term contract with Russia's Gazprom
.
Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 192.57 zlotys
($60.61) from 186.56 zlotys as data from the grid operator
showed the country's utilities would have 4.3 GW offline on
Friday.
Brent crude oil rose, lifted by a German court decision
backing a euro zone bailout fund, hopes the Federal Reserve will
ease monetary policy and on growing geopolitical risk after
militants killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya.
EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU
carbon contract, had risen more than 2 percent to 7.92 euros a
tonne at 1306 GMT.
($1 = 0.7785 euros)
($1 = 3.1770 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by James Jukwey)