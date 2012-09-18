PRAGUE, Sept 18 CEE power prices rose on Tuesday
on a forecast for falling solar power generation and lower
temperatures in the region, traders said.
Czech and Slovak electricity for Wednesday rose 1.29 percent
to 53.47 euro ($70.24) per megawatt-hour while the Hungarian
day-ahead price traded a touch higher at 53.49 euros on market
operator OTE's daily auction.
The three central European countries combined their
day-ahead electricity markets last week.
The CEE spot contract moved 2 euros higher than the German
price on the EPEX exchange. It was also slightly above the Czech
over-the-counter day ahead contract, which traded at 52.75
euros.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
solar power generation in Germany falling to around 3.1 GW and
wind power output rising from 3.9 GW to close to 4.2 GW.
"Temperatures are expected to drop quite rapidly in the
system tomorrow compared to yesterday's forecast for today," its
analysts said.
Further along the curve, the Czech front month lost 50 cents
to 47.80 euros while Cal '13 baseload fell 35 cents to 46.95
euros, trading at its lowest since late July on weaker fuels and
stronger euro, traders said.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
lost 29 cents to 47.95 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX
exchange.
Poland's utilities will have a total of 4.2 GW of power
offline for maintenance on Wednesday, data from grid company PSE
Operator showed.
A Polish court delayed until Oct. 2 a ruling on whether to
allow an 11.6-billion zloty ($3.7 billion) investment in new
power units by Poland's top utility PGE, a decision
keenly awaited by troubled local builders.
Day-ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 184.19 zlotys
($58.97) from 189.07 zlotys.
Oil slipped below $114 a barrel, extending the previous
session's slide, as investors' focus shifted from central bank
stimulus to slowing global growth and on signs that Saudi Arabia
is pumping at high rates to dampen prices.
EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU
carbon contract rose 0.14 percent to 7.39 euros a tonne at 1254
GMT.
($1 = 0.7612 euros)
($1 = 3.1237 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Alison Birrane)