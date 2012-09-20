* Poland to have 3.8 GW offline on Saturday
* Macedonia cancels hydro power plant tender
* Czech Cal '13 rises to 47.10 euros
PRAGUE, Sept 20 CEE day ahead power fell on
Thursday due to a drop in demand ahead of the weekend and
expectations of more supply in the region as the spot price
traded above Germany, traders said.
Electricity for Friday delivery fell more than 4 percent to
50.59 euros ($66.06) per megawatt hour in the Czech Republic and
Slovakia while Hungary day ahead dipped to 50.63 euros on
regional spot exchanges.
The three countries last week combined their day ahead power
markets and since then prices have largely traded in line while
drifting above Germany a number of times, possibly due to demand
in the Balkans which has driven up demand from Hungary.
For Friday, the German spot price fell to 48.85 euros on the
EPEX exchange while the over-the-counter contract traded around
50.50 euros. Czech day ahead in the over-the-counter market fell
to 50.80 euros.
Czech utility CEZ was also scheduled to reconnect unit 1 at
its Temelin nuclear power plant after disconnected the reactor
on Monday night for three days due to minor repair works.
"The trend is confirmed," one trader said, referring to the
CEE price rising above Germany since market coupling began.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind generation in Germany falling to 2.8 GW with solar
production climbing to 4.4 GW
Further along the curve, the front month gained 5 cents to
47.50 euros while Cal '13 baseload rose 15 cents to 47.10 euros
on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
gained 21 cents to 47.95 euros in afternoon trading on Germany's
EEX exchange.
Macedonia has cancelled a tender to award concessions to
build two 526-megawatt hydro power plants because the two bids
were unacceptable, a spokeswoman for the economy ministry said.
Data from Poland's grid operator showed the country's
utilities would have total of 3.8 gigawatts of power offline for
maintenance on Saturday.
Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange was steady at 182.55
zlotys ($57.51) while the Cal'13 rebounded to 189.30 zlotys on
the over-the-counter market from an all-time low hit a day
earlier,though sentiment remained weak, traders said.
"There is general pessimism with regard to 2013 and I expect
the Cal to fall further," one trader said. "Only some decisions
pushing up CO2 prices could help."
Brent crude futures turned lower then seesawed on Thursday
after initially holding gains, while U.S. crude extended losses
after a government report showed U.S. jobless claims fell last
week but less than expected.
EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU
carbon contract, had risen 2 cents to 7.58 euros a tonne at 1311
GMT.
($1 = 0.7658 euros)
($1 = 3.1745 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn and Maciej Onoszko; Editing by
Alison Birrane)