* Wind output seen steady, solar to rise

* CEZ to shut down Dukovany Unit 1 on Sept 30 for refueling

PRAGUE, Sept 27 Czech and Slovak spot power fell on Thursday due to a drop in demand ahead of a public holiday in the Czech Republic and forecasts for ample renewable generation, while spot prices in Hungary outpaced those of its peers, traders said.

Electricity for Friday fell 1.63 percent to 45.31 euros ($58.18) per megawatt-hour in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, while Hungary's spot power traded up almost 7 percent to 49.45 euros on regional exchanges.

"There has been no change in fundamentals but import capacity prices in Hungary have been higher all month which might be the reason behind the divergence," one trader said.

Earlier this month, the three countries combined their day-ahead power markets and since then prices have largely traded in line while drifting above Germany a number of times.

For Friday, German spot price fell to 43.36 euros on the EPEX exchange while the over-the-counter contract traded around 46.70 euros. Czech day-ahead in the OTC market fell to 46.50 euros.

Czech electricity producer CEZ will shut down Unit 1 at its Dukovany nuclear power plant on Sept. 30 for a 32-day fuel exchange, the company said.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for steady wind output in Germany at around 4.8 GW with solar production climbing to 3.2 GW.

Further along the curve, the front-month contract rose more than 3 euros to 49.88 euros while the Czech Cal '13 baseload gained 35 cents to 47.15 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was 36 cents higher to 48 euros in late afternoon trade on Germany's EEX.

Day-ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 182.22 zlotys ($56.34) from 188.66 zlotys.

Oil leapt towards $112 a barrel on renewed worries over potential supply disruptions from the Middle East as a war of words escalated between Israel and Iran.

EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, fell 0.66 percent to 7.58 euros a tonne at 1331 GMT. ($1 = 0.7788 euros) ($1 = 3.2341 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Alison Birrane)