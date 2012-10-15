* Czech Cal '13 matches contract's all-time low * Renewables rise drives CEE spot prices lower * Bosnian grid publishes November cross-border capacities PRAGUE, Oct 15 The Czech Cal '13 contract hit a fresh record low on Monday due to plunging coal, forecasts for a warmer-than-expected winter and low spot prices, traders said. Baseload electricity for 2013 delivery fell 25 cents to 46.45 euros ($60.23)per megawatt hour on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. It matched the contract's all-time low hit on July 25. "The spot is down and there are predictions that it will be a warmer winter," one trader said. "I think it might be an over reaction and we might soon see some stop-loss covering." Central European day ahead prices tumbled nearly 12 percent due to forecasts for lower higher renewable production in the region with Czech, Slovak and Hungarian spot prices trading at 41.72 euros on regional exchanges. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany rising to 6.7 GW and solar production climbing to 2.9 GW. "For tomorrow the picture looks bearish overall." Point Carbon analysts wrote. "High wind power, particularly in the first part of the day and healthy solar output in the peak will ease the supply demand balance." Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract fell 27 cents to 47.10 euros on Germany's EEX exchange in afternoon trade as coal prices dropped to their lowest level since the second quarter 2009. Bosnian grid operator Nezavisni Operator Sistema (NOS) on Monday published the results of its November cross-border power capacity auction. Poland's top utility PGE said it has scrapped plans to acquire wind energy projects in Germany and Britain. Poland will also pursue its plan to build its first nuclear power station, a government member said, playing down suggestions from commentators that the 50 billion zlotys ($15.8 billion) investment might be scrapped. The Polish Cal '13 bucked regional trends by gaining 4.50 zlotys to 183 zlotys ($57.93)while spot prices dropped to 175.70 zlotys on the POLPX exchange on rising imports from Scandinavia, traders said. Brent futures slipped towards $114 a barrel, falling for a second session due to worries over weak oil demand, although concerns over potential supply risks from tension in the Middle East kept losses in check. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had fallen 1.6 percent to 7.70 euros a tonne at 1310 GMT. ($1 = 0.7712 euros) ($1 = 3.1588 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)