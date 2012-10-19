* Wind forecast down, temperatures above normal on Monday

* Day-ahead falls across CEE on lower business activity

* Cal '13 rises on higher fuels mix

PRAGUE, Oct 19 Czech power for the next working day rose on Friday on forecasts for a drop in wind power output in the region and temperatures well above normal, while the front-year contract moved up slightly tracking fuels higher, traders said.

Power for Monday was traded at 47.25 euros ($61.86) per megawatt-hour on the over-the-counter (OTC) market, compared to 41.50 on the previous day.

Temperatures on Monday are expected to remain high while wind production is seen around 2 GW lower than expectations for Friday, Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts said.

"The Monday price is driven by a return to the normal business cycle, as well as by lower wind and solar, though the latter is still somewhat above normal," one trader said.

Czech power for Saturday, when consumption is low due to less business activity, fell by about 6.7 percent to 38.41 euros, while Slovak and Hungarian day-ahead power fell by 6.4 and 6.5 percent respectively to 38.52 euros on regional exchanges.

Czech grid operator CEPS said it will curb power flows to neighbouring Slovakia on Saturday due to technical restrictions. The cross-border capacity would be cut to zero for hour 20 on Saturday (8 p.m. local time or 1800 GMT) and that recurrence of the situation "was not precluded in the next few days".

The three central European countries combined their day-ahead markets in last month to help provide better supply for the region.

Further along the curve, the Cal '13 gained 30 cents to 47 euros on the OTC market.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract rose 35 cents to 47.60 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX.

Day-ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 168.53 zlotys ($53.83) from 175.85 zlotys.

Also on Friday, Croatia passed a new energy law to allow suppliers to set prices, notably for gas and electricity, subject to approval by independent regulator HERA.

($1 = 0.7638 euros)

($1 = 3.1308 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; editing by Jason Neely)