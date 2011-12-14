* Czech Cal '12 falls 1 pct to 50.80 euros * Slovak regulator OKs 5.5 pct retail gas increase * Spot falls in Hungary, Poland PRAGUE, Dec 14 Czech day ahead prices held steady on Wednesday as wind generation in the region remained strong while long term prices fell as worries about the euro zone economy continued to weigh, traders said. Electricity for Thursday delivery inched up 18 cents to 48.55 euros ($63.54)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market and cleared Czech market operator OTE's daily auction slightly lower at 48.17 euros. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany was forecast to decline to 9.9 GW for Thursday from 13.3 GW a day earlier. "Wind levels are still healthy," one trader said. Prices fell along the curve with the front month dropping 2 percent to 51.40 euros while Cal '12 baseload fell more than 1 percent to 50.80 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, the lowest level since December 6. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was down 65 cents at 51.95 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. Slovakia's energy regulator on Wednesday approved a household gas price rise of an average 5.5 percent in 2012, lower than the increase utility Slovensky Plynarensky (SPP) had sought to balance out rising commodity prices. Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX fell slightly to 63.74 euros from 66.34 euros while electricity for Thursday fell to 185.43 zlotys ($53.29)from 189.68 zlotys. Brent and U.S. crude futures fell more than $3 on Wednesday as revived concern about Europe's ability to tackle its debt crisis pushed the euro and oil prices lower and strengthened the dollar. EU carbon prices fell to their lowest ever level on Wednesday. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down nearly 9 percent 6.41 euros a tonne at 1453 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Keiron Henderson) ($1 = 0.7641 euros) ($1 = 3.4794 Polish zlotys)