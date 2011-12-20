* Czech spot down on healthy supply * Romania seeks to join CEE power market links * Serbian hydro levels forecast to rise PRAGUE, Dec 20 Long-term Czech power prices climbed off a ten-month low on Tuesday, backed by soaring carbon prices and a gain in oil markets, traders said. Cal '12 baseload gained 1.7 percent to 51.35 euros ($66.85)per megawatt hour on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe to reverse losses from a day earlier that took the contract to its lowest level since Feb. 18. Earlier in the day, the EU Parliament eased oversupply fears in the carbon market by agreeing to withold 1.4 billion allowances in the third phase of the EU emissions trading scheme. Carbon prices shot up nearly 18 percent. "The Cal is up on the EU carbon vote," one trader said. In the day ahead market, power fell 1.4 percent to 47.35 euros in the over-the-counter market and cleared Czech market operator's daily auction more than 2 percent lower at 46.48 euros as nuclear and solar supply remained strong and demand was forecast to ebb ahead of the holidays. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was up 86 cents to 52.30 euros in late afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange. German energy bourse EEX said on Tuesday it planned to include Czech power station data in the aggregated transparency figures it issues on the Internet. In Serbia, water levels for power generation were forecast to mainly rise through Dec. 27, after they increased on most rivers last week. Romania will join an effort to link central European power markets as part of a step to one day integrate the region with western Europe, the Hungarian grid operator said. Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 55.85 euros from 58.27 euros and rose to 200.69 zlotys ($58.27)from 189.89 zlotys on Poland's POLPX. U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $3 on Tuesday as supportive German business sentiment and a drop in Spain's borrowing costs lifted the euro and equities along with data showing U.S. housing starts rose in November. Click on the following for information about European cash power prices, outages and interconnector maintenance. FRANCE: baseload prices <0#ELBFR-RTR>, outages report GERMANY: baseload prices <0#ELBDE-RTR>, peak <0#ELPDE-RTR> outages, report UK: baseload prices <0#ELBUK-RTR>, outages report SWITZERLAND: outages, reservoir levels NORDIC: report EU CARBON PRICES Interconnector maintenance diary: ($1 = 0.7682 euros) ($1 = 3.4439 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Anthony Barker)