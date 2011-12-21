* Czech Cal '12 slips 45 cents to 50.90 euros
* Czech Coal to build new power plant
* Romania restarts nuclear reactor
PRAGUE, Dec 21 Czech spot prices fell on
Wednesday on strong nuclear supply and lower demand, while
long-term prices slipped in quiet trade ahead of the holidays,
traders said.
Electricity for Thursday fell nearly 3 percent to 46 euros
($60.31) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market as
weaker demand before the holidays offset a drop in wind
generation in the region. This represented about a 2.50 euro
spread below the price in neighboring Germany.
"It is pretty quiet trading around the holidays," one trader
said.
Further along the curve, Cal '12 baseload fell nearly 1
percent to 50.90 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange
Central Europe. No trades were seen for the front month in the
over-the-counter market.
Around the region, the benchark German Cal '12 contract was
down 19 cents to 52.10 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
Czech privately held energy group Czech Coal plans to build
a 660 megawatt power plant at one of its lignite mines in the
north of the country, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Romania restarted the second reactor at its sole nuclear
power plant in Cernavoda on the river Danube on Wednesday
morning after shutting it down for repairs at the start of the
week, operator Nuclearelectrica said.
Day-head power rose nearly 3 euros to 58.59 euros on
Hungary's HUPX exchange, trading above the price of 56 euros in
the over-the-counter market. Electricity for Thursday dipped to
198.58 zlotys ($58.47)from 200.69 zlotys on Poland's POLPX
exchange.
Oil prices hovered around $106 a barrel on Wednesday as an
initial boost to sentiment from a European Central Bank offer of
cheap, three-year loans to banks subsequently faded on
diminishing hopes the move would ease Europe's liquidity crisis.
EU carbon prices tumbled 7 percent on Wednesday morning, as
traders continued to take profits after an 18 percent spike on
Tuesday following a vote by Brussels-based policymakers to
tighten supply.
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
($1 = 3.3960 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jane Baird)