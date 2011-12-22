* Warmer weather weighs * Front month up 35 cents to 49.70 euros * Spot falls in Hungary, Poland PRAGUE, Dec 22 Czech spot prices tumbled on Thursday on forecasts for warmer weather and expectations that demand would dry up a day before the start of the Christmas holidays. Day ahead cleared more than 12 percent lower to 40.68 euros ($53.08)per megawatt hour on Czech market operator OTE's daily auction, in line with the over-the-counter price and about 3.80 euros below Germany as Czech nuclear supply kept power cheap. "The fundamentals point in a bearish direction for tomorrow," analysts from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. "Consumption is decreasing due to warmer weather and structural decrease from the day before Christmas." Further along the curve, the front month gained 35 cents to 49.70 euros but no trades were seen in the over-the-counter market. Around the region, the benchmark Cal '12 baseload contract was up 35 cents to 52.40 euros on Germany's EEX exchange in mid-afternoon trading. RWE AG and Gazprom have terminated talks about joint power production ventures, a setback in the German utility's efforts to seek Russian-funded growth to help make up for its domestic market's exit from nuclear power. Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX fell to 42.75 euros from 58.59 euros while electricity for Friday dropped to 185.82 zlotys ($54.62)from 195.58 zlotys on Poland's POLPX. Brent and U.S. crude futures pared gains slightly after separate reports showed the U.S. economy grew only 1.8 percent in the third quarter, below consensus expectations, offsetting a report showing jobless claims fell last week. EU carbon allowances were trading nearly 3 percent lower on Thursday, extending the previous day's losses and further eroding the 18 percent gain made on Tuesday. Click on the following for information about European cash power prices, outages and interconnector maintenance. FRANCE: baseload prices <0#ELBFR-RTR>, outages report GERMANY: baseload prices <0#ELBDE-RTR>, peak <0#ELPDE-RTR> outages, report UK: baseload prices <0#ELBUK-RTR>, outages report SWITZERLAND: outages, reservoir levels NORDIC: report EU CARBON PRICES Interconnector maintenance diary: ($1 = 0.7664 euros) ($1 = 3.4021 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Keiron Henderson)