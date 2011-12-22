* Warmer weather weighs
* Front month up 35 cents to 49.70 euros
* Spot falls in Hungary, Poland
PRAGUE, Dec 22 Czech spot prices tumbled
on Thursday on forecasts for warmer weather and expectations
that demand would dry up a day before the start of the Christmas
holidays.
Day ahead cleared more than 12 percent lower to 40.68 euros
($53.08)per megawatt hour on Czech market operator OTE's daily
auction, in line with the over-the-counter price and about 3.80
euros below Germany as Czech nuclear supply kept power cheap.
"The fundamentals point in a bearish direction for
tomorrow," analysts from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.
"Consumption is decreasing due to warmer weather and structural
decrease from the day before Christmas."
Further along the curve, the front month gained 35 cents to
49.70 euros but no trades were seen in the over-the-counter
market.
Around the region, the benchmark Cal '12 baseload contract
was up 35 cents to 52.40 euros on Germany's EEX exchange in
mid-afternoon trading.
RWE AG and Gazprom have terminated
talks about joint power production ventures, a setback in the
German utility's efforts to seek Russian-funded growth to help
make up for its domestic market's exit from nuclear power.
Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX fell to 42.75 euros from 58.59
euros while electricity for Friday dropped to 185.82 zlotys
($54.62)from 195.58 zlotys on Poland's POLPX.
Brent and U.S. crude futures pared gains slightly after
separate reports showed the U.S. economy grew only 1.8 percent
in the third quarter, below consensus expectations, offsetting a
report showing jobless claims fell last week.
EU carbon allowances were trading nearly 3 percent lower on
Thursday, extending the previous day's losses and further
eroding the 18 percent gain made on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.7664 euros)
($1 = 3.4021 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Keiron Henderson)