* Wind levels forecast to fall on Sunday

* Day ahead rises in Hungary, Poland

* CEZ mulls selling renewables assets

PRAGUE, Jan 6 Czech day ahead fell slightly on Friday with colder weather propping up demand and helping to offset healthy wind generation levels in the region that has weighed on prices all week.

Electricity for Saturday dipped 0.4 percent to 32.59 euros ($41.69) on Czech market operator OTE's daily auction, remaining around a level where day ahead has traded during the first week of the year.

High wind production levels in Germany -- which peaked at near 21 GW on Thursday - were forecast at about 11 GW on Saturday and nearly 8 GW on Sunday, according to data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.

Trading was light due to public holidays in neighboyring Poland, Germany and Slovakia.

"Wind power production in Germany is still forecast to remain on healthy levels during the weekend, especially on Saturday" Point Carbon analysts wrote. "On Sunday we expect to see a downward path in the production profile throughout the day."

Further along the curve, the front month rose 10 cents to 48.50 euros in the over-the-counter market and Cal '13 baseload was 35 cents lower at 49.85 euros in later afternoon trading on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was down 28 cents at 52.20 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Czech utility CEZ may look to spin off its renewable power businesses into a qualified investors fund this year, but it may not include its foreign assets, a spokesman said.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX soared 37.55 euros to 71.99 euros, trading well above the day ahead price of 45.25 euros in the over-the-counter market. Prices have been volatile in recent month on HUPX where day ahead power has traded well above its regional peers.

In Poland, electricity for Saturday on the POLPX exchange rose nearly 12 zlotys to 162.03 zlotys ($45.98).

Brent and U.S. crude futures turned lower on Friday as the stronger dollar and a mixed opening for equities on Wall Street provided pressure on oil prices despite supportive nonfarm payrolls data from the United States.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were off 3 percent to 6.52 euros a tonne at 1436 GMT. ($1 = 0.7817 euros) ($1 = 3.5240 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jason Neely)