* Serbian water levels forecast higher

* Poland eyes steps to liberalize gas market

* Spot fall in Czech, Poland and Hungary

PRAGUE, Jan 10 Czech day ahead power dipped slightly on Tuesday as wind production in the region rose slightly and warmer-than-normal weather kept pressure on spot prices

Electricity for Wednesday delivery fell 80 cents to around 44 euros ($56.05)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, trading at about a 2.70 euro discount to Germany as Czech nuclear reactors remained at full capacity.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany ranging from 6 GW to just more than 11 GW and heavier during the peak hours.

Further along the curve, the front month declined 25 cents to 49.50 euros while Cal '13 baseload was unchanged in afternoon trading on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was 20 cents higher at 52.60 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX as gas, carbon and oil all climbed higher.

In Serbia, grid operator Elektromreza Srbije (EMS) announced the remaining cross-border capacity available for allocation in February.

The country's hydrometeorlogical service also forecast water levels for power generation to mainly rise through January 17 after they increased last week.

In Poland, the head of the energy regulator said the country would seek to eliminate price caps on gas for corporate clients as of January 2013 and hoped to liberalise the market for retail clients after 2015.

Day ahead on the POLPX exchange fell to 180.43 zlotys ($51.25)from 190.03 zlotys while electricity for Wednesday decreased to 47.64 euros from 52.53 euros on Hungary's HUPX.

In related markets, oil rose to around $113 a barrel on Tuesday as tension over Iran's nuclear programme and unrest in Nigeria outweighed persistent concerns about the strength of Europe's economy.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up more than 5 percent to 7.15 euros a tonne at 1407 GMT. ($1 = 0.7851 euros) ($1 = 3.5203 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)