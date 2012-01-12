* Cal '13 seen at 49.60 euros per megawatt hour

* Wind generation remains high

* EEX derivatives volumes drop in 2011

PRAGUE, Jan 12 Czech day ahead power prices rose sharply on Thursday with traders saying the increase was not in line with fundamentals and more likely explained by low liquidity.

Electricity for Friday delivery jumped nearly 10 percent to 43.40 euros ($55.06) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market. Czech market operator OTE cleared power at 44.59 euros, representing about a 35 cent premium to the German OTC price.

Demand is expected to dip slightly ahead of the weekend with dropping temperatures likely to support consumption. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon shows wind generation in Germany forecast lower but still far above seasonal averages at nearly 15 GW.

"With the wind the same and heading into the weekend it's hard to say why the prices are rising," one trader said. "The low volume is moving in on OTE."

Further along the curve, the front month rose 10 cents to 49.60 euros while Cal '13 baseload was assessed five cents higher at 49.60 euros in late afternoon trading on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was off 4 cents at 51.90 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

The volume of electricity derivatives traded on the German EEX energy exchange fell 11 percent last year as traders grew reluctant to take long-term positions amid uncertainty in the markets, the bourse said on Thursday.

In Poland, the country's anti-monopoly office (UOKiK) approved the Warsaw Stock Exchange's (WSE) 179.4 million zloty ($51 million) purchase of local power exchange POLPX.

Day ahead on POLPX ticked up to 180.23 zlotys ($51.20) from 178.17 zlotys while electricity for Friday dipped to 51.12 euros from 74.70 euros on Hungary's HUPX exchange.

Brent and U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $2 in volatile trading on Thursday as the euro rallied versus the dollar, adding lift to dollar-denominated oil along with concerns about supply disruptions.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were more than 3 percent higher at 7.26 euros a tonne at 1449 GMT.

($1 = 0.7882 euros)

($1 = 3.5205 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)