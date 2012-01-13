* Wind seen below 1 GW on average in Germany on Monday

* Day ahead falls in Poland, Hungary

PRAGUE Jan 13 Czech power prices for Monday rose, pushed higher by forecasts for a drop in wind power output and colder weather, while the front year contract fell on weaker oil, traders said on Friday.

Electricity for Monday traded at 52.75 euros ($67.50) per megawatt-hour, or 17 percent up from Friday delivery price in the over-the-counter market.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed temperatures are decreasing almost 5 degrees on average and wind power virtually vanishes on Monday compared with Friday.

"Output on Monday is on average below 1 GW in Germany, the region's main renewable power generator," its analysts said.

Further along the curve, the front month fell 45 cents to 49.15 euros while Cal '13 baseload shed 20 cents to 49.40 euros in slow OTC trade.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was off 40 cents at 51.50 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

In Poland, a treasury ministry official said the nation is ready to abandon the 7.5 billion zloty ($2.1 billion) sale of power group Energa to state-owned PGE because delays in regulatory approval are harmful to everyone concerned.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 174,34 zlotys from 180,23 zlotys while electricity for Saturday fell to 44.59 euros from 51.11 euros on Hungary's HUPX exchange.

Brent crude futures dropped in volatile trade as the euro fell amid ongoing worries about the euro zone, although the threat of supply disruptions in Nigeria lent some support to prices while U.S. light crude futures were slightly up.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were 0.14 percent higher at 7.20 euros a tonne at 1329 GMT on colder weather. ($1 = 0.7814 euros) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Alison Birrane)