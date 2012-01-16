* Czech Cal '13 fall 2 pct to 48.15 euros
* Czech spot down on oversupply
* Romanian company starts work on 150 MW wind farm
PRAGUE, Jan 16 The Czech Cal '13 contract
dropped to an all-time low on Monday following a ratings cut of
several euro-zone members that raised fears over economic growth
and future energy demand, traders said.
Trading was active along the curve with electricity for the
second, third and fourth quarters all trading nearly 4 percent
lower as a lower spot price also weighed on long-term contracts.
Cal '13 baseload closed 2 percent lower to 48.15 euros
($60.99)per megawatt hour on the Prague-based Power Exchange
Central Europe, representing the contract's all-time low.
"If power in January - the most expensive month - in the
coldest week of the year is at 50 euros on no wind, then Cal '13
at 50 euros is overvalued," one trader said.
Spot prices fell as neighbouring Germany was oversupplied
even as wind generation remained low and temperatures dropped
from the previous week. Czech day ahead power fell to 50.15
euros in the over-the-counter market, down from the
Friday-for-Monday price of 52.75 euros.
Around the region, Standard & Poor's late on Friday
downgraded the credit ratings of nine euro-zone countries,
stripping France and Austria of their coveted triple-A.
In Germany, analysts said super-sized utilities need to
reinvent themselves over the coming years, as a
government-ordered nuclear exit forces them to reduce dependency
on their home market, sell assets and rejig their energy
portfolios to become more competitive.
The benchmark German Cal '13 contract was down 1.16 euros to
50.30 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.
In Romania, private wind energy company Monsson Group
started work on a 150 megawatt wind park in southeastern
Constanta county, an investment worth 250 million euros ($317
million), it said on Monday.
Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 190.08 zlotys
($54.48)from 192.07 zlotys while day ahead on Hungary's HUPX
rose to 59.3 euros from 53.30 euros.
Brent crude rose above $111 on worries over supply
disruptions after Iran warned Gulf Arab neighbours of
consequences if they raised oil output to replace Iranian
barrels facing international sanctions.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, were down nearly 3.6 percent to 6.74 euros a tonne at
1528 GMT.
($1 = 0.7895 euros)
($1 = 3.4888 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn)