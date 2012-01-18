* Czech/Slovak markets split second straight day
* Talk of Balkan outage props up Hungarian spot
* Romania readies sale of stake in state power producers
PRAGUE, Jan 18 Warmer weather, more wind
generation and healthy nuclear supply helped drag down Czech day
ahead power on Wednesday as bottlenecks caused the integrated
Czech and Slovak markets to decouple for a second straight day,
traders said.
Electricity for Thursday delivery fell more than 5 percent
to around 43.50 euros ($55.41)per megawatt hour in the
over-the-counter market as the spread with neighbouring Germany
shrunk to about 30 cents.
Market operator OTE cleared Czech day ahead baseload at
44.15 euros and Slovak day ahead at 59.34 euros with cross
border capacity issues leaving utilities in Slovakia short,
traders said.
"The capacity was cut again," one trader said.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind
generation in Germany was forecast higher at nearly 7 GW,
offsetting a fall in solar production.
Further along the curve, the front month dipped 15 cents to
45.85 euros and Cal '13 baseload was up 30 cents to 48.10 euros
in late afternoon trading on the Prague-based Power Exchange
Central Europe to move further off an all-time low hit earlier
in the week.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was
up 32 cents to 50.55 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
Romania's government approved a plan to sell 10 percent
stakes in state-owned power producers Hidroelectrica and
Nuclearelectrica.
The Bulgarian parliament banned on Wednesday shale oil and
gas exploration through hydraulic fracturing or fracking due to
environmental concerns following widespread protests against the
unconventional procedure.
Day ahead fell a little more than 11 euros to 65.42 euros on
Hungary's HUPX exchange, a level far above that of regional
peers as traders said talk of a plant outage in Bosnia was
helping to prop up prices in the Balkans and Hungary.
"There is talk of a 200 MW plant out in Bosnia," one Balkan
trader said.
In Poland, utilities will have a total of 2.55 gigawatts
offline for maintenance on Friday as it plans to shut down one
block, data from grid operator PSE Operator showed on Wednesday.
Electricity for Thursday fell to 179.05 zlotys ($52.24)from
185.36 zlotys on the Poland's POLPX exchange while Cal '13 was
steady in the over-the-counter market with 5 MW changing hands.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, were up more than 1 percent to 6.81 euros a tonne at
1427 GMT.
($1 = 0.7851 euros)
($1 = 3.4277 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Keiron Henderson)