* Cal '13 rises to 48.60 euros per megawatt hour

* Serbia union threatens walkout at coal-fired plant

* Poland's utilities to have 2.51 GW offline on Saturday

PRAGUE, Jan 19 Czech day ahead power fell on Thursday due to mild weather, healthy wind levels and weaker demand headed into the weekend as prices in the Czech and Slovak markets recoupled after splitting the previous two days, traders said.

Electricity for Friday delivery fell nearly 4 percent to around 41.90 euros ($53.70) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market. Czech and Slovak day ahead cleared market operator OTE's daily auction lower at 41.82 euros, converging after splitting earlier in the week due to bottlenecks.

"It is mild weather and weaker demand due to the weekend," one trader said. "There should be some good wind too."

Further along the curve, Cal '13 baseload was up more than 1 percent to 48.60 euros in the over-the-counter market while power for March dipped 35 cents to 44.15 euros.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 was up 13 cents to 50.73 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX exchange.

In Serbia, union workers blocked the management building of the biggest coal-fired power plant on Thursday and threatened a two-day walkout unless they receive overdue wages for night shifts.

Poland's utilities will have a total of 2.51 gigawatts offline for maintenance on Saturday as one block will be shut down and another restarted, data from grid operator PSE Operator showed.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX fell to 171.60 zlotys ($50.60)from 179.05 zlotys while electricity for Friday rose to 73.01 euros from 65.42 euros as a power plant outage in the Balkans supported prices in the region, traders said.

Brent and U.S. crude futures held on to gains on Thursday after separate reports showed initial jobless claims fell more than expected in the United States last week, but housing starts in December fell 4.1 percent after rising 9.1 percent in the previous month.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up more than 3 percent to 7.07 euros a tonne at 1443 GMT. ($1 = 0.7802 euros) ($1 = 3.3910 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by)