* Solar forecast above 4 GW * Polish grid operator sees 2.9 GW of capacity offline * Czech Cal '13 rises 1 pct to 50.60 euros PRAGUE, March 19 Czech day ahead power retreated on Monday on forecasts for a bump in solar generation and limited cross border capacity that kept on lid on exports to neighboring Germany, increasing supply, traders said. Electricity for Tuesday delivery fell 1.20 euros to 42.30 euros ($55.71) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market with the discount to neighboring Germany at around 3 euros. Sunny weather has weighed on spot prices in the past week. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed solar generation in Germany was forecast to top 4 GW on Tuesday and remain above that level for the remainder of the week. Traders also said Slovakia has started exporting again but a lack of cross border capacity has limited the amount of electricity flowing into Germany, adding pressure on the spot price. "It all goes through the Czech borders to Germany but there is not enough cross border capacity so it stays here," one trader said. "That's also why spot is weak along with the sunshine and will be most probably in the coming days." Further along the curve, the front month dipped one percent to 41.80 euros while baseload electricity for 2013 delivery rose 1 percent to 50.60 euros. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract rose 31 cents to 52.70 euros in late afternoon trade on Germany's EEX. Data from Poland's grid operator showed the country's utilities would have a total of 2.9 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Wednesday. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX fell to 162.53 zlotys ($51.91)from 165.20 zlotys, while on Hungary's HUPX electricity for Tuesday rose to 46.87 euros from 43.05 euros. Brent crude oil traded near $126 on Monday as tension over Iran's nuclear program supported prices, offsetting an increase in oil exports from Libya and a rise in production by Saudi Arabia. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down half a percent to 7.73 euros a tonne at 1416 GMT. ($1 = 0.7592 euros) ($1 = 3.1311 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)