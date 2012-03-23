* Czech Cal '13 around 49.65 euros * Solar generation forecast above 4 GW next week * Day ahead falls in Poland and Hungary PRAGUE, March 23 Czech long-term power prices hovered around a fresh five-week low on Friday and mild weather weighed on spot and month contracts, traders said. Electricity for the next work working day tumbled 3 euros to 37.50 euros ($49.48)as early spring weather kept temperatures above seasonal norms and solar generation high. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for solar production in Germany at 4.6 GW on Monday and remaining around that level for the week. "The weekend continues the trend from the last couple of days with mild and sunny weather and little wind and precipitation," Point Carbon analysts wrote. Further along the curve, the front month fell 1.5 percent to 39.85 euros while Cal '13 baseload traded at around 49.65 euros, near the lowest level in five weeks. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 was up 17 cents to 52 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange cleared lower at 159.83 zlotys ($50.57)from 163.46 zlotys while electricity for Saturday fell to 39.53 euros from 43.55 euros on Hungary's HUPX. Oil rebounded to around $124 a barrel on Friday after Thursday's sell off as supply concerns underpinned prices despite reassurances from the International Energy Agency. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 17 cents to 7.04 euros a tonne at 1458 GMT. ($1 = 0.7579 euros) ($1 = 3.1606 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Anthony Barker)