* Wind seen rising to above 4 GW, Solar near 5 GW
* Czech Cal '13 climbs off five-week low
* Serbian water levels forecasts mostly to rise
PRAGUE, March 27 Forecasts for more wind
generation in the region and continued sunshine drove down Czech
day ahead electricity prices on Tuesday while long-term prices
climbed off a five-week low hit a day earlier as gas and carbon
rose, traders said.
Electricity for Wednesday delivery slipped to 36.35 euros
per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, down from
38.40 euros a day earlier as warm weather and healthy supply
kept spot and near-curve prices at low levels.
The discount on the day ahead contract to neighboring
Germany narrowed to around 1.40 euros.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind production in Germany climbing to just above 4 GW with
solar generation rising to 4.8 GW.
"Still high solar power production combined with increasing
wind power gives a bearish input," Point Carbon analysts wrote.
The front month fell 10 cents to 38.50 euros while Cal '13
baseload traded 25 cents higher at 49.60 euros in late afternoon
trade on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
rose 37 cents to 51.70 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's
EEX.
Serbia's hydrometeorological service forecast water levels
for power generation will mainly rise through April 3, except on
the Sava and Morava rivers were they will stay flat.
Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 147.56 zlotys
from 153.88 zlotys while Hungary's HUPX cleared electricity for
Wednesday lower at 38.40 euros from 56.81 euros.
Oil held above $125 a barrel on Tuesday, boosted by supply
concerns amid tightening Western sanctions on Iran although
expectations for an increase in U.S. crude inventories dampened
sentiment.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, were up 3 percent to 7.20 euros a tonne at 1328 GMT as
mild weather choked energy demand.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)