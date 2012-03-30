* Power for Monday up on expectations for less wind
* Lithuania moves closer to nuclear power
WARSAW, March 30 Prices of Czech electricity for
Monday delivery rose on forecasts for lower wind production in
the region, but an expected increase in solar production kept a
lid on gains.
Electricity for Monday was up 1.5 euros to 38.00 euros
($50.45) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market from
the Friday delivery price. Power for Saturday fell, however,
because of strong German winds combined with the usual trend
that prices fall by around a third due to reduced weekend
consumption.
"The price for Saturday is down based on wind generation,
but that could be offset on Monday, when the strong wind is
bound to disappear," a trader said.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed that German
wind power production would still be high on Saturday but on
Sunday was expected to fall below the normal levels. On Monday
it is expected to be 6000 MWh/h lower.
Further along the curve, the April contract was nearly flat
at 40.20 euros, while the Cal'13 contract lost 0.8 percent to
49.90 euros.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 baseload
contract lost 55 cents to 51.80 euros in late afternoon trading
on Gemany's EEX.
Day-ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange declined to 140.32
zlotys ($44.80) from 148.84 zlotys, while Hungary's HUPX cleared
electricity for Saturday at 27.67 euros versus 51.84 euros.
Elsewhere in the region, Lithuania took a significant step
forward on Friday toward realising plans for Japan's Hitachi to
build a new nuclear plant by 2020-2022, as the country seeks to
reduce its dependence on Russian energy.
Crude oil rose to nearly $123 a barrel on Friday after three
losing sessions with support from a weaker dollar and
expectations of tight gasoline supplies in the United States,
the world's largest oil consumer.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract were up 1.3 percent to 6.94 euros a tonne at 1359 GMT.
($1 = 0.7532 euros)
($1 = 3.1320 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, editing by Jane Baird)