* Czech spot up on local outages, less wind in region * Cal'13 flat amid quiet pre-Easter trading * Czech May capacity offers published WARSAW, April 4 Power plant outages and forecasts for lower wind production in the region pushed Czech spot prices up on Wednesday in quiet trading ahead of Easter holidays, traders said. Data from Czech utility CEZ's web site showed unplanned outages totaling 1,380 MW at the Chvaletice, Pocerady, Melnik and Prunerov coal-fired power plants. Electricity for Thursday delivery rose to 47.60 euros ($63.49) per megawatt hour from 43.30 euros a day ago in the over-the-counter market. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon wind power production in Germany was forecast to decrease on Thursday to just below 2 GW from 5.4 GW a day earlier. "There were some outages and also less wind in Germany was driving prices up," one trader said. "There was also pressure from additional demand from Hungary." Further along the curve, Cal '13 edged up 30 cents to 49.70 euros, rebounding from yesterday's six-week low on the back of weak carbon prices. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract rose slightly to 51.30 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. The Freising, Germany-based Central Allocation Office GmbH (CAO) published offered capacities for its auction for cross border capacity in May in the CEE region. In Poland, grid operator data showed the country's utilities would have a total of 3.9 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Friday. Poland's and Slovakia's gas network operators have also selected a contractor for a study of a planned gas link that would be part of a corridor joining liquefied gas terminals in Poland and Croatia. In Serbia, the grid operator Elektromreza Srbije (EMS) announced the total cross-border capacity available for allocation in May through a joint auction with Hungary. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX rose to 175.96 zlotys ($56.82)from 167.01 zlotys, while on Hungary's HUPX electricity for Thursday declined to 56.35 euros from 70.82 euros the day before. Oil prices dipped towards $124 a barrel on worries demand for crude could be curtailed after the U.S. central bank dashed hopes of further economic stimulus and news Saudi Arabia would likely keep output high in the event of a stock release. European Union carbon prices slumped 5.6 percent to 6.13 a tonne at 1259 GMT on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7497 euros) ($1 = 3.0971 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn and Alison Birrane)