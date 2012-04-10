* Czech/German cross-border capacities limited
* Renewable production forecast to fall
* Spread to Germany widens to around 11 euros
PRAGUE, April 10 Czech day-ahead power fell on
Tuesday on healthy supplies, while limited capacity for exports
due in part to technical problems helped push the spread with
neighboring Germany far wider, traders said.
Electricity for Wednesday dropped 8.50 euros to 40 euros
($52.28) per megawatt hour from the start of the trading
session, leaving the discount to the day-ahead contract in
Germany at around 11 euros. This was far wider than the 2 euro
range where the spread had hovered in recent weeks.
"Cross-border capacities were cut quite a bit and the CAO
(the office that coordinates cross-border capacity allocation)
had some problems with their software, so not everybody got
them," one trader said.
While data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed
renewable production would be low, with wind generation falling
to 2 GW and solar steady at around 2 GW as well, Czech power
plants were providing plenty of supply as most plants were
running at or near capacity.
Further along the curve, trade was slow following the Easter
holiday, with Cal '13 baseload rising 20 cents to 49.65 euros
and representing the only contract seen changing hands.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was
down 6 cents to 51.40 euros in late afternoon trade on Germany's
EEX.
Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX soared to 83.36 euros from 64.74
euros a day earlier, while Poland's POLPX cleared electricity
for Wednesday up at 178.25 zlotys ($55.77) from 155.07 zlotys.
Bulgarian grid operator Electricity System Operator
(ESO)announced total cross-border power capacity available for
allocation in May.
Serbian grid operator Elektromreza Srbije (EMS) published
the May results of its monthly auction for cross-border capacity
allocation with Hungary in which 19 firms took part.
Oil slipped below $122 as soft Chinese import data raised
concerns about oil demand growth in the world's second-biggest
consumer.
European carbon prices dipped 2.4 percent in thin trade on
Tuesday morning, taking a lead from lower equity and energy
prices, traders said.
($1 = 0.7651 euros)
($1 = 3.1962 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jane Baird)