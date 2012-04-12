* Prices for Friday up on rising demand * Cal '13 flat amid thin volumes * Results of auction for cross-border capacity in May WARSAW, April 12 Czech day-ahead electricity prices rose on Thursday on higher demand from Germany and France, while the contract for 2013 delivery was flat in light trade, traders said. Electricity for Friday rose 2.75 euros to 47.75 euros ($62.65) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market. Curve trading remained slow following the Easter holiday, with Cal '13 baseload up 5 cents to 49.75 euros. "Prices for Friday are pretty well supported," one trader said. "It is because of the rising demand from France and Germany. There haven't been any other big drivers." The trader added, "We also see a little easing from Hungary, which was up in recent days. And next week the Balkans could be a little lower because of a holiday there." Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany remained below 1 gigawatts for Friday, with solar production under 4 GW. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was up 10 cents to 51.45 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. The Freising, Germany-based Central Allocation Office GmbH (CAO) published results of its monthly capacity auction to transmit electricity across borders in the CEE region in May. In Poland, utilities will have a total of 3.5 GW of power offline for maintenance on Saturday, data from grid operator PSE Operator showed on Thursday. Hungary's HUPX cleared electricity for Friday at 50.38 euros from 59.06 euros a day earlier. Day-ahead on Poland's POLPX dipped to 174.72 zlotys ($54.77) from 176.58 zlotys. Brent crude oil steadied around $120 per barrel on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar and hopes of faster economic growth, despite news of higher oil production by Saudi Arabia and a fairly bearish report from the IEA energy advisory body. European carbon prices hovered around 7 euros Thursday morning in a lacklustre market as traders sought direction amid thin volume. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) ($1 = 3.1899 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn and Jane Baird)