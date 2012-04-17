* Spot rises to 47.5 euros, Cal'13 nearly flat at 49.15 euros

* CEE grids further delay new cross-border capacity allocation system

WARSAW, April 17 Prices of Czech power for Wednesday rose on expectations of lower solar output in the region, while the Cal'13 remained largely flat, traders said.

Day-ahead baseload traded at 47.50 euros per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market, up 1 euro from the Tuesday delivery price.

"There'll be stormy weather in Germany tomorrow, a lot of cloud coverage across Central and Eastern Europe," a trader said.

Further along the curve, the Cal'13 lost 10 cents and dropped to 49.15 euros in the OTC market. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was down 14 cents to 50.85 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Hungary's HUPX cleared electricity for Wednesday at 52.16 euros versus 99.42 euros the day before, while day-ahead on Poland's POLPX rose to 179.94 zlotys from 174.88 zlotys.

Central European regulators and grid operators have pushed back launching a much-delayed new system to allocate cross-border capacity in the region until 2013, officials involved in the project said on Tuesday.

Poland's utilities will have a total of 3.1 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Thursday, data from grid operator PSE Operator showed on Tuesday.

Serbian water levels for power generation are forecast to rise through April 24, except on the Danube where they are seen flat, Serbia's hydrometeorological service said in a weekly forecast on Tuesday.

Brent crude slipped further on Tuesday towards $118 a barrel on seasonally weak physical demand while news of a major pipeline reversal that will alleviate a large U.S. bottleneck continued to support the U.S. benchmark.

The EU carbon futures traded at 7.10 euros a tonne, or up 2.8 percent at 1317 GMT.

Poland has called for the EU to allow Europe's biggest emitters to use government-held Kyoto emission rights to meet carbon caps under the bloc's CO2 market, a suggestion that is likely to be met with stiff opposition from western EU states. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Alison Birrane)