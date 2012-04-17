* Spot rises to 47.5 euros, Cal'13 nearly flat at 49.15
euros
* CEE grids further delay new cross-border capacity
allocation system
WARSAW, April 17 Prices of Czech power for
Wednesday rose on expectations of lower solar output in the
region, while the Cal'13 remained largely flat, traders said.
Day-ahead baseload traded at 47.50 euros per megawatt-hour
in the over-the-counter market, up 1 euro from the Tuesday
delivery price.
"There'll be stormy weather in Germany tomorrow, a lot of
cloud coverage across Central and Eastern Europe," a trader
said.
Further along the curve, the Cal'13 lost 10 cents and
dropped to 49.15 euros in the OTC market. Around the region, the
benchmark German Cal '13 contract was down 14 cents to 50.85
euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.
Hungary's HUPX cleared electricity for Wednesday at 52.16
euros versus 99.42 euros the day before, while day-ahead on
Poland's POLPX rose to 179.94 zlotys from 174.88 zlotys.
Central European regulators and grid operators have pushed
back launching a much-delayed new system to allocate
cross-border capacity in the region until 2013, officials
involved in the project said on Tuesday.
Poland's utilities will have a total of 3.1 gigawatts of
power offline for maintenance on Thursday, data from grid
operator PSE Operator showed on Tuesday.
Serbian water levels for power generation are forecast to
rise through April 24, except on the Danube where they are seen
flat, Serbia's hydrometeorological service said in a weekly
forecast on Tuesday.
Brent crude slipped further on Tuesday towards $118 a
barrel on seasonally weak physical demand while news of a major
pipeline reversal that will alleviate a large U.S. bottleneck
continued to support the U.S. benchmark.
The EU carbon futures traded at 7.10 euros a
tonne, or up 2.8 percent at 1317 GMT.
Poland has called for the EU to allow Europe's biggest
emitters to use government-held Kyoto emission rights to meet
carbon caps under the bloc's CO2 market, a suggestion that is
likely to be met with stiff opposition from western EU states.
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Alison Birrane)