* Czech Cal '13 fall to 49.15 euros per megawatt hour
* Solar generations forecast at 4.2 GW
* Spot rises in Hungary, falls in Poland
PRAGUE, April 18 Czech spot prices rose on
Wednesday on forecasts for ample solar generation in the region
and warmer temperatures, while Cal '13 hovered around a
two-month low as oil fell amid euro zone worries, traders said.
Electricity for Thursday delivery fell 1 euro to 46.25 euros
($60.78)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market,
leaving the discount to neighbouring Germany at about 6 euros.
Market operator OTE's daily auction came in at a surprising
48.97 euros, representing a nearly 4 percent gain from the
previous day, traders said.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind generation in Germany for Thursday falling to 3.3 GW with
solar production at 4.2 GW.
Further along the curve, power for May shed 5 cents to 39.45
euros while base load electricity for 2012 delivery fell 10
cents to 49.15 euros in late afternoon trade, matching Monday's
two-month low.
"Gas is under pressure, oil is falling and emissions look
like they might fall to last week's levels," one trader said.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was
up 4 cents to 51 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's
EXE.
Day ahead in Hungary rose 18 percent to 57.57 euros as low
Balkan hydro levels and limited cross border capacity supported
prices well above regional peers.
Poland's POLPX exchange cleared electricity for Thursday a
touch lower at 178.03 zlotys ($56.08)from 179.94 zlotys.
In other markets, Brent crude futures slipped below $118 on
Wednesday as a stronger dollar and fears about the euro zone
weighed on prices, while the prospect of further talks between
Iran and the West over Iran's nuclear ambitions eased pressure
on the market.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon
contract, rose nearly 2 percent to 7.31 euros a tonne at 1426
GMT.
($1 = 0.7610 euros)
($1 = 3.1746 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Keiron Henderson)