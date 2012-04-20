* Spot falls in Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland

* Cal '13 rebounds from its lowest level since Feb. 14

* German, Austrian power capacity up 1.7 pct to April 27

PRAGUE, April 20 Forecasts for healthy solar power output and modest demand weighed on Czech power for next working day, while power prices on the far curve moved up slightly as coal rose, traders said on Friday.

Electricity for Monday traded at 46.50 euros ($61.12) per megawatt-hour, down 3 euros from the Friday delivery price in the over-the-counter market. Day ahead on the Czech market operator OTE fell 15.2 percent to 41.80 euros.

"An increase in renewables is driving the spot down," one trader said.

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts forecast plenty of solar power production in the next days, as well as modest wind power output, while on the demand side consumption is set to stay modest.

Further along the curve, front month traded flat at 39.25 euros while Cal '13 baseload gained 5 cents to 49.30 euros in the OTC market. On the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe Cal '13 rose 15 cents to 49.30 euros, rebounding from its lowest level since Feb. 14 hit a day earlier.

"Coal is quite up today and seems to be the main driver," one trader said.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract gained 26 cents to 51.10 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's energy bourse EEX.

German and Austrian power plant availability in the week to April 27 will likely rise by 1.7 percent with most additions coming from brown coal, gas-fired and some pumped storage plants, data from EEX showed.

Polish utility Enea has bought a 50 MW wind farm in the north-western part of the country from world's biggest wind turbine maker Vestas and plans to expand its capacity to a maximum of 60 MW.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 173.37 zlotys ($54.49) from 185.12 zlotys while electricity for Saturday on Hungary's HUPX fell to 45.28 euros from 56.56 euros.

Oil rose to $119 a barrel, trimming its decline this week, as an improvement in German business sentiment countered nervousness about the euro zone debt crisis, while worries about supply from sanctions-bound Iran also lent support.

The benchmark December 2012 allowance traded at 7.50 euros, 5 cents up from previous day's closure at 1432 GMT. ($1 = 0.7609 euros) ($1 = 3.1818 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; editing by Jason Neely)