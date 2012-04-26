* Czech Cal '13 up 10 cents to 48.75 euros * Hungarian market most active * MOL eyes selling Nabucco stake PRAGUE, April 26 Czech spot power rose on Thursday as wind generation dropped while long-term prices moved off a four-month low hit a day earlier, market participants said. Electricity for Friday rose 2 euros to 42.75 euros ($56.36)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market as Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany falling to 3.7 GW from 8.2 GW. Solar production was forecast to jump to 5.2 GW from 3.6 GW. "Wind power production is forecast to decrease significantly in Germany tomorrow compared to yesterday's forecast for today," Point Carbon analysts said. Further along the curve, Cal '13 baseload gained 10 cents to 48.75 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. The front month was steady at 38.65 euros. Market participants the Hungarian Cal '13 contract, which rose 10 cents to 57.70 euros, was the most active in a generally calm market. "Basically the market is moving sideways," one market participant said. "Hungary is where all the trading is today." Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 was up 28 cents to 50.60 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. Elsewhere, data from Poland's grid operator showed Poland's utilities will have a total of 4.0 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Saturday. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX rose to 174.06 zlotys ($54.87)from 168.17 zlotys while in Hungary electricity for Friday fell nearly 10 percent to around 44.25 euros in over-the-counter trade. Hungarian oil and gas group MOL is ready to sell its stake in the Nabucco gas pipeline consortium if necessary as it has serious concerns over the project, MOL Chairman-CEO Zsolt Hernadi told a news conference. Oil inched above $119 a barrel, as optimism about a recovery in the U.S. economy was offset by efforts to mediate a dispute between the West and Iran that could avert an oil embargo. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 19 cents to 7.34 euros a tonne at 1321 GMT. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) ($1 = 3.1724 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jan Lopatka)