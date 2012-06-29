* Polish utilities to have 3.3 GW offline on Sunday

* Day-ahead falls in Poland, Hungary

PRAGUE, June 29 Czech power for the next working day rose on Friday on forecasts of low levels of wind and solar power generation while the front year contract also climbed, tracking oil and other commodities, traders said.

Electricity for Monday delivery increased 4.20 euros to 46.80 euros ($58.16) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market, 3 cents bellow the contract's prices in neighbouring Germany.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind production in Germany was forecast to fall to 1.2 GW, with solar generation decreasing to around 4 GW.

Further along the curve, Czech Cal' 13 baseload was assessed at 47.60 euros in late afternoon trading on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, or 30 cents up from a day ago.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract rose 40 cents to 48.75 euros on Germany's EEX.

Poland's utilities will have a total of 3.3 GW of power offline for maintenance on Sunday, data from grid company PSE Operator showed.

Day-ahead on its POLPX power exchange fell to 173.89 zlotys ($50.32) from 182.30 zlotys while power for Saturday on Hungary's HUPX declined to 33.95 euros from 49.65 euros.

Oil rallied with other commodities and the euro, rising by $3 a barrel after European leaders agreed on a strategy to tackle soaring borrowing costs in Italy and Spain, but it was still set for the deepest quarterly loss since 2008.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract rose 4.76 percent to 8.37 euros a tonne at 1506 GMT. ($1 = 3.4558 Polish zlotys) ($1 = 0.8047 euros) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Anthony Barker)