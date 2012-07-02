* Hungary's spot soars on heat wave
* No export seen from Serbia, very little from Bosnia
* Poland, Lithuania move toward linking gas systems
PRAGUE, July 2 Czech spot power prices rose
slightly on a forecast for a continued low levels of renewables,
while power in Hungary soared as a heat wave boosted consumption
in the Balkans, traders said on Monday.
Electricity for Tuesday delivery rose more than 3 percent to
49.10 euros on the Czech market operator OTE. The contract fell
to 46.65 euros ($59.20) per megawatt-hour, down 15 cents from
the Friday-for-Monday delivery price in the over-the-counter
market.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind
production in Germany was forecast to fall to 1.3 GW on average,
with solar generation decreasing to 3.3 GW.
Further along the curve, the Czech Cal '13 baseload was
assessed at 47.30 euros down from 47.60 euros in slow afternoon
trade on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe on
weaker oil and commodities.
Czech power utility CEZ said it received bids to
build nuclear reactors from France's Areva, Toshiba
Corp unit Westinghouse and Russia's Atomstroyexport, in
the country's largest procurement deal, worth roughly $10
billion.
Benchmark German Cal '13 contract lost 35 cents to 48.40
euros on Germany's EEX.
Power for Tuesday on Hungary's HUPX exchange jumped to 117.7
euros from 76.82 euros because of limited cross-border capacity
in the Balkans as temperatures soared to up to 35 degrees
Celsius in the region and Hungary, traders said.
"Both base and peak have risen by more than a third as
demand for air-conditioning has gone up. Contracts for Wednesday
and Thursday are also trading above 100 euros per MWh which
means the heat wave is expected to continue," a trader said.
"There are no power exports from Serbia while Bosnia exports
only 20 to 30 megawatts of electricity despite such high
prices," the trader added.
Day ahead on Poland's POLPX rose to 190.69 zlotys ($57.14)
from 187.69 zlotys.
Polish and Lithuanian gas system operators hired an
engineering firm to prepare a feasibility study of a link that
would connect their pipeline systems as part of a push by the
European Union to integrate Europe's energy markets.
Oil fell by more than $2 as most commodities began the third
quarter in the red, weighed down by weak factory data from China
and Europe as well as doubts over an EU deal that had fuelled
the market's biggest rally since 2009.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract,
also fell more than 2 percent to 8.11 euros a tonne at 1338 GMT,
after climbing to its four-month peak of 8.48 euros on Friday.
($1 = 0.7880 euros)
($1 = 3.3373 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela, editing by William Hardy)