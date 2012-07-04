* Spot prices fall on ample solar

* Hungarian day ahead eases from previous highs

* Poland to have 4 GW offline on Friday

PRAGUE, July 4 Czech day ahead power fell on a forecast for increased renewable power production while the front year contract edged lower on weaker fuel prices, traders said on Wednesday.

Power for Thursday delivery fell almost 3 euros to 44.50 euros ($56.10) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market.

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon data showed that wind power production was rising slightly but remains at low levels while and solar power output in Germany was expected around 5.2 GW.

Further along the curve Cal '13 baseload was assessed at 47.63 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, 12 cents down on the day. The contracted traded 2 cents higher in the OTC market.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract lost 10 cents to 48.75 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX.

A consortium of five state-controlled Polish companies agreed to spend 1.7 billion zlotys ($510.50 million) on joint exploration and extraction of shale gas, which Poland hopes will help lower its dependence on coal and costly Russian gas.

Poland's utilities will have a total of 4.0 GW of power offline for maintenance on Friday, data from grid company PSE Operator showed.

Day ahead power on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 195.54 zlotys from 191.06 zlotys while electricity for Thursday on Hungary's HUPX dropped to 53.69 euros from 81.97 euros.

One trader said that speculative buying on HUPX, caused by a heat wave in previous days, has eased since it turned there were enough available capacities.

Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday, after a sharp gain the previous day, as investors returned their focus to the grim global economic backdrop, though expectations of fresh stimulus measures limited losses.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, fell 0.7 percent to 8.28 euros a tonne at 1401 GMT. ($1 = 0.7933 euros) ($1 = 3.3301 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Alison Birrane)