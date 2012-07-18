* Czech spot falls almost 15 percent
* Day ahead up in Hungary, down in Poland
PRAGUE, July 18 An expected increase in
renewable power generation drove Czech day-ahead power lower on
Wednesday while the front year contract edged down, tracking a
fall in carbon prices, traders said.
The spot contract declined almost 15 percent to 38.27 euros
($46.74) in the Czech market operator OTE's daily auction. Power
for Thursday delivery lost 7.2 euros to 38.65 euros per
megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market.
"The view for tomorrow is mainly bearish with strong wind
and solar power production expected to impact the market,"
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote in a report.
They also said they expected limited export capacity from
Germany to the other Central-West European countries.
Further along the curve, the Cal '13 contract was assessed
at 46.90 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central
Europe, or 20 cents below yesterday's close.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
fell 22 cents to 48 euros in afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.
Power for Thursday on Hungary's HUPX exchange rose to 55.69
euros from 45.91 euros while day-ahead on Poland's POLPX fell to
160.16 zlotys ($46.85) from 170.46 zlotys.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract,
fell more than 7 percent to 7.14 euros a tonne at 1402 GMT after
sources said the European Commission was likely to set back
until September details on a plan to remove emissions permits
from the market to fix a huge supply glut.
Oil retreated slightly on Wednesday, snapping five days of
gains as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered few
signs of further monetary stimulus and a gloomy view of the
economy of the world's top oil consumer.
($1 = 0.8188 euros)
($1 = 3.4185 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Anthony Barker)