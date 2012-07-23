* Czech Cal '13 falls to 47.25 euros per megawatt hour * Poland's utilities to have 2.3 GW offline on Wednesday * CEZ takes step to sell power plants PRAGUE, July 23 Czech day ahead power gained on Monday as demand was forecast higher and renewables were expected to dip while electricity for 2013 weakened as oil and carbon fell, traders said. Electricity for Tuesday delivery jumped nearly 9 percent to 43.63 euros ($53.09)per megawatt hours on market operator OTE's daily auction to trade just above the spot price in neighbouring Germany. Temperatures for Tuesday were forecast higher -- which would increase demand for air conditioning -- while renewables were seen falling. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany falling slightly to 1.2 GW with solar output dipping to 7.7 GW. "Tomorrow will see somewhat more consumption due to the weekly business cycle, providing the main bullish signal on the spot prices," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon wrote. Further along the curve, the front month was steady at 39 euros while Cal '13 baseload fell half a percent to 47.25 euros in light trade in the over-the-counter market as many market participants were on holiday. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract fell 45 cents to 47.63 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX. Czech electricity company CEZ said it has picked Deloitte Advisory to advise it on the divestment of several coal-fired power plants as part of a plan to appease regulators and end long-running coal price disputes. Data from Poland's grid operator showed utilities would have a total of 3.2 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Wednesday. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose slightly to 171.26 zlotys ($50.02)from 166.76 zlotys while electricity for Tuesday rose to 43.06 euros from 18.18 euros on Hungary's HUPX. Brent crude oil futures fell $4 to $102.83 a barrel on Monday as investors and traders dumped riskier assets on worries that Spain would have to seek a full bailout, and the dollar strengthened, heaping pressure on commodities. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 2.6 percent to 6.95 euros a tonne at 1400 GMT. ($1 = 0.8219 euros) ($1 = 3.4241 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)