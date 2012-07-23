* Czech Cal '13 falls to 47.25 euros per megawatt hour
* Poland's utilities to have 2.3 GW offline on Wednesday
* CEZ takes step to sell power plants
PRAGUE, July 23 Czech day ahead power gained on
Monday as demand was forecast higher and renewables were
expected to dip while electricity for 2013 weakened as oil and
carbon fell, traders said.
Electricity for Tuesday delivery jumped nearly 9 percent to
43.63 euros ($53.09)per megawatt hours on market operator OTE's
daily auction to trade just above the spot price in neighbouring
Germany.
Temperatures for Tuesday were forecast higher -- which would
increase demand for air conditioning -- while renewables were
seen falling.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind generation in Germany falling slightly to 1.2 GW with
solar output dipping to 7.7 GW.
"Tomorrow will see somewhat more consumption due to the
weekly business cycle, providing the main bullish signal on the
spot prices," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon wrote.
Further along the curve, the front month was steady at 39
euros while Cal '13 baseload fell half a percent to 47.25 euros
in light trade in the over-the-counter market as many market
participants were on holiday.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
fell 45 cents to 47.63 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's
EEX.
Czech electricity company CEZ said it has picked
Deloitte Advisory to advise it on the divestment of several
coal-fired power plants as part of a plan to appease regulators
and end long-running coal price disputes.
Data from Poland's grid operator showed utilities would have
a total of 3.2 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on
Wednesday.
Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose slightly to 171.26
zlotys ($50.02)from 166.76 zlotys while electricity for Tuesday
rose to 43.06 euros from 18.18 euros on Hungary's HUPX.
Brent crude oil futures fell $4 to $102.83 a barrel
on Monday as investors and traders dumped riskier assets on
worries that Spain would have to seek a full bailout, and the
dollar strengthened, heaping pressure on commodities.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract,
were down 2.6 percent to 6.95 euros a tonne at 1400 GMT.
($1 = 0.8219 euros)
($1 = 3.4241 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)